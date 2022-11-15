Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

