Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre Profile

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.