Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $309.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

