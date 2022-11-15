Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $11.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sally Beauty traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 11,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,440,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

