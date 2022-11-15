SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications stock opened at $289.41 on Monday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

