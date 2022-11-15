Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Fraser McIntyre Acquires 149 Shares of Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £430.61 ($506.00).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.40) on Tuesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 254.60 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £200.75 million and a PE ratio of 688.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.55.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.