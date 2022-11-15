Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,148 ($36.99).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Schroders Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,367.65. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 348 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.67 ($7.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 844.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Insider Activity at Schroders

About Schroders

In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($22,091.66).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

