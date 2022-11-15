Scotiabank Cuts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

CCDBF opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.