Scotiabank Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$169.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $122.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

