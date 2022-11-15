Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra stock opened at $155.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

