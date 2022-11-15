SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

