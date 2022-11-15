Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $111.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.95. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 168,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

