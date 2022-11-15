SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,788 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,328 shares of company stock valued at $51,930 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

