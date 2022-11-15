Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 19.6%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

