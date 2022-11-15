Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Expands By 16.1%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.