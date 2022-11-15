Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declines By 14.1%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924 over the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

BOK Financial stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

