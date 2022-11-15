Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 18.8%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,213,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of TSPCF stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
