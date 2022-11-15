Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 18.8%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,213,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSPCF stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

