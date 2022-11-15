Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Declines By 14.2%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

