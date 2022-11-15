Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Decreases By 14.3%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

