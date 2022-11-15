Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Decreases By 14.3%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
GSI Technology Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.21.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Featured Articles
