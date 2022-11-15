Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Decreases By 14.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,299,500 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,515,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,443.9 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of IDXAF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.