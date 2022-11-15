Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Rises By 11.6%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JWACR opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

