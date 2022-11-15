Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Rises By 11.5%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Meta Data Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AIU opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Meta Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Meta Data Company Profile

Meta Data Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. It offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; young children education services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the FasTrack English brand.

