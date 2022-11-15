Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Rises By 11.5%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Meta Data Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AIU opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Meta Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Meta Data Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Data (AIU)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.