Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Expands By 16.3%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TGI Solar Power Group (TSPG)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.