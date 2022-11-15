Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Expands By 16.3%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.