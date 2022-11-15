Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Increases By 19.1%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 870.7 days.

Toho Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKCOF opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. Toho has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Get Toho alerts:

Toho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.