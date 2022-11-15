SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,056 shares of company stock worth $56,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.