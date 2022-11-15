Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Down 4.4%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 5,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
LWSCF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
