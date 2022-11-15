Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.6 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $129.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.63.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

