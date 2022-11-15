Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sirius XM by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 922,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 270,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 533.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 307,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

