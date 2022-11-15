SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

