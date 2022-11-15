Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,335,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.