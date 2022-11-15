Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.0 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.