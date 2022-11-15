SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1,935.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $100,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $5,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 120.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

