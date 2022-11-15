Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,362.67.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
SNN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
