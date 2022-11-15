Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,362.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

