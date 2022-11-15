SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading 7.6% Higher

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

