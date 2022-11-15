Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Up 37%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 37% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.75.

Soitec Trading Up 37.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.46.

About Soitec

(Get Rating)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.