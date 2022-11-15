Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 112,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

