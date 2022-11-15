Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 349,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 593,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Southern Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

Insider Transactions at Southern Energy

Southern Energy ( CVE:SOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Energy news, Director John Joseph Nally bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,102 shares in the company, valued at C$170,704.57.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Featured Articles

