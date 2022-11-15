SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

SpartanNash Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

