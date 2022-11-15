Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $26.46 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

