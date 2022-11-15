SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

SPXC opened at $70.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $75.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.