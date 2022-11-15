Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$76.00. 2,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,825 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $49.53.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 315.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Stantec by 18.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 62.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Up 1.9 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

