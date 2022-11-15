State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.22 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 426,224 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

