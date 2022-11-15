State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.82 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.