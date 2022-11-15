State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $185.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

