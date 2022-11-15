State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

