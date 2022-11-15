State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.