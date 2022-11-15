State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,710 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $6,228,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $3,715,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.7 %

OLLI stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

