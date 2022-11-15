State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,366 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

