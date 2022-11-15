State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Silgan by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Silgan by 174.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Silgan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 343,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan Dividend Announcement

SLGN opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

