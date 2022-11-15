State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 763,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $190,831.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,942,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $190,831.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,942,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $596,376. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 827.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

